Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 (ANI): The heavy rush of tourists to the Kashmir Valley has made Srinagar airport one of the busiest airports in the country which has been handling flights and passengers over its capacity.

On Monday, the airport handled a record 102 inbound and outbound flights with a total number of 15,199 passengers.

Also Read | West Bengal Bypolls 2022: Asansol, Ballygunge Bypolls See Lower Turnout, Minor Incidents of Violence Reported.

"Another milestone broken. A century of flights," said Kuldeep Singh Rishi, the airport director at Srinagar Airport in a tweet.

Due to an influx of tourists in Kashmir from different parts of the country the Srinagar airport is handling an average of 90 flights daily. On Tuesday, the airport handled 88 flights and 12,768 passengers.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti Says She is Under House Arrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

The airport design has a capacity to handle less than 7,000 passengers per day.

The number of flights at Srinagar Airport has been increasing over the past few weeks due to a rise in the number of tourists who are escaping the heat of the plains.

The tourism sector in the country was badly affected for almost two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. As soon as the restrictions were relaxed, the travellers are rushing towards the country's popular tourist spots. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)