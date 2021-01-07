Srinagar, Jan 7 (PTI) Facing flak over non-clearance of snow from most areas in Srinagar, city Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday said the municipal corporation was "ill-equipped" as it had only a few small machines to clear about 15,000 lanes across the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here, Mattu said the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) does not have snow clearance machines as they have not been procured over the last 40 years.

"It is embarrassing to see SMC men clearing snow with shovels. It is below human dignity to see that. I will tell you the truth that we are ill-equipped to deal with snow clearance. We have no snow clearance machines,” he said.

The mayor said the corporation has only 12-15 JCBs and loaders to deal with the situation after snowfall.

"It is unfortunate that 15 JCBs and loaders are supposed to clear about 15,000 lanes across Srinagar," he said.

He said soon after assuming the charge of the corporation, he had asked for the procurement of 25 snow clearance machines.

"Unfortunately, I do not know why the machines were not procured despite having sufficient funds available. I have been seeking answers, but to no avail. But, I assure you that I will name and shame the officers who are sitting on those files if the machines are not procured within 15 days,” he said.

Admitting that the SMC and other departments could have done a better job, Mattu said had the snow clearance machines been procured, the civic body would have been able to clear the snow within 24 hours across the city.

“Srinagar, the face of Jammu and Kashmir, has been neglected for the last 40 years. But, as long as I am here as mayor, I will push for systemic reforms in the SMC,” he said.

He said he will write to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, explaining the reasons for the delay in clearing snow.

Kashmir Valley received heavy snowfall this week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)