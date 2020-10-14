Srinagar, Oct 14 (PTI) Traffic authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have suspended movement of vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on every Friday for next six weeks for maintenance of the arterial road, officials said here on Wednesday.

"In connection with the maintenance of the NHW-44, no vehicular movement will be allowed every Friday starting from 16-10-2020 to 30-11-2020," an advisory by Traffic Department said.

The advisory also requested security forces not to ply against the traffic plan on Fridays in view of road maintenance.

