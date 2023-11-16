Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 'Chhau Parv', a traditional dance style of West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, at Srinagar's Tagore Hall on Wednesday.

Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, and National Academy of Music, Dance, and Drama, in collaboration with Chhau Kendra, Chandankiyari, Bokaro, Jharkhand, organised the 'Chhau Parva' Festival, Workshop, and Seminar on Chhau Dances and Folk Dances in Srinagar's Tagore Hall.

LG Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to Sangeet Natak Academy for introducing Chhau Parva to Kashmir.

Lt Governor said, "In ancient times, Chhau was considered a war dance and an art form meant for the upliftment of the soul. The Chhau Parv aims to generate awareness about the aesthetic appeal of this rich tradition, nurture young talents and strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'."

He added, "The Chhau dance was never given the credit it deserved in history. I am hoping that it would be a wonderful cultural exchange for artists from Jammu and Kashmir as well. I would like to congratulate the Sangeet Natak Academy and the J&K Academy for Art, Culture, and Languages for hosting this event for the first time in Kashmir. We shall also be celebrating Jharkhand Divas."

The Lieutenant Governor also paid respect to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and acknowledged the enormous contribution of tribal icons to the country's freedom movement.

He further emphasised the efforts of the UT Administration, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to revitalise Jammu Kashmir's rich intangible heritage and traditional culture.

Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chairperson, Sangeet Natak Akademi and Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages were also present.

Artists from Jharkhand, J&K, and other states performed in this programme. It provides experience with interstate art exchange, which helps Kashmiri artists and increases their opportunities and experience with performing in other states.

More than 200 students will be taking part in this three-day Chhau Parva Workshop and Seminar on Chhau Dances and Folk Dances of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

