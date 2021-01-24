Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 24 (ANI): Srinagar and Mandi area in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir received heavy snowfall on Saturday which affected road and air connectivity in the region.

Heavy snowfall made the roads slippery which affected traffic movement here. Speaking to ANI, Bashir, a resident said, "After many years this region has received heavy snowfall."

"The Mandi area of Poonch has received at least six inches of snowfall. We wish people do not face electricity and food-related problems amid the weather," said another local from Poonch.

Around a week ago, as heavy snowfall occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, temperatures across the Union Territory plummeted to zero degrees Celsius, leading to the freezing of the Dal Lake in Srinagar. (ANI)

