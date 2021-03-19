Srinagar, Mar 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 152 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,28,249, while one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 31 were from the Jammu Division and 121 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 69 cases, including 32 travellers, followed by 20 in Jammu district and 15 each in Baramulla and Budgam districts. In all, there were 50 travellers who had tested positive in the past 24 hours.

While five districts did not report any fresh cases, 11 other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases was 1,152 in the union territory, while 1,25,118 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic is 1,979 as one fresh death was reported from the Jammu Division in the union territory in the past 24 hours, they added.

