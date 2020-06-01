India News | SSF Jawan Dies in Highway Accident in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Jun 1 (PTI) A Special Security Force (SSF) personnel, currently deployed at the Raj Bhavan here, was killed on Monday when his motorcycle collided with a truck in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accident took place at Supwal along the Jammu-Pathankot highway around 11.30 am when the SSF personnel, Devinder Kumar, was on way to Jammu from his residence in Bilawar in Kathua district , a police official said.

He said Kumar was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu but was declared brought dead by the doctors on arrival.

Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu condoled the demise of Kumar.

In a condolence message, Murmu has prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members.

