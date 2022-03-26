Dubai [UAE], March 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is in the United Arab Emirates to attend Dubai Expo 2022, invited UAE investors to invest in the state.

While inaugurating the 'Tami Nadu' stall on Friday at the expo's Indian pavilion, he said that the state has an investor-friendly climate, the Chief minister's Office (CMO) said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister flew to Dubai on Thursday for a four-day trip. Notably, Tamil Nadu week will be observed at the Dubai Expo for one week from March 25 to 31.

In the event in Dubai, the Nobel Group of Companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for manufacturing steel pipes with an investment of 1,000 crore with jobs for 1,000 people, the release read.

The MoU was also signed for setting up integrated sewing plants at Rs 500 crore with jobs for 3,000 persons.

"Transworld Group also signed an MoU for investing Rs 100 crore with jobs for 1,000 persons; CEOs of these firms exchanged MoUs in the presence of Stalin," it added further. (ANI)

