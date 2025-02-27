New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday described Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's remarks on "Hindi imposition" as a "shallow attempt" to divide society to hide his government's poor governance and wondered whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared the DMK leader's views.

"Poor governance will never be hidden by such shallow attempts to divide society," Vaishnaw said in a post on X, responding to Stalin's letter to DMK cadre.

In the letter, Stalin claimed many north Indian languages spoken in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh such as Maithili, Brajbhasha, Bundeli and Awadhi "have been destroyed by the hegemonic Hindi".

Vaishnaw wondered whether Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha agreed with Stalin.

"It will be interesting to know what the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi Ji, has to say on this subject. Does he, as MP of a Hindi-speaking seat, agree," Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

