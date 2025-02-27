Ara, February 27: At least four people were killed and seven others were injured when a speeding truck rammed into a stationary tempo in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Thursday, police said. The deceased include three women, identified as Suhagan Devi (50), Subhagya Devi (65), Siratiya Devi (65), and a boy, 12-year-old Ajeet Kumar.

The accident took place on the Ara-Buxar highway near Shahpur Bazar, in Ara, the district headquarters, when a speeding truck rammed into a parked tempo. Bhojpur Road Accident: 4 Killed, 6 Injured As Speeding Truck Crashes Into Auto-Rickshaw in Bihar on National Highway 922, Video of Damaged Vehicle Surfaces.

Truck Rams Into Stationary Tempo in Bhojpur

Bihar: In a tragic road accident in Bhojpur, four people died while returning from a mundan ceremony in Rohtas. A speeding trailer collided with their vehicle near Shahpur Fauji Petrol Pump. Over a dozen others were injured, with four in critical condition pic.twitter.com/pHvlKIOAQr — IANS (@ians_india) February 27, 2025

"While four persons, including three women and a boy, died on the spot, seven others sustained injuries. All the injured have been taken to the nearest government hospital, where they are undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be stable," Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Raj told PTI. Patna Road Accident: 7 Dead, Several Injured As Truck and Tempo Collide on Noora Bridge in Bihar.

The truck driver fled the spot, leaving behind the vehicle, he added. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)