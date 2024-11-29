Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday urged the people of the country to show solidarity with minority Hindus in Bangladesh who are allegedly facing atrocities.

Speaking to reporters outside the assembly, the BJP leader alleged that Hindu businessmen in Bangladesh were facing a social boycott.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal Update: Cyclonic Storm Is Likely to Landfall on Coast of Tamil Nadu on Nocember 30, Red Alert Issued in Southern States, Says IMD.

"I call upon all fellow Indians, including residents of West Bengal, to show solidarity and moral support to the persecuted minorities in Bangladesh. There have been reports about attacks, intimidation and harassment of Hindu community members in different parts of Bangladesh in the last few months after the interim government took over, and such attacks have increased in the last couple of days," he said.

Condemning the alleged attacks on the Indian flag in the neighbouring country, he said, "For us, the sanctity of our tricolour is supreme. We respect the sovereignty of any other country, but we expect that our sovereignty and national pride are equally respected by others. Bangladesh's government must take appropriate actions. Otherwise, all kinds of economic transactions with that country will stop in future."

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: November Warmest in 5 Years, Temperature Dip Likely Next Week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)