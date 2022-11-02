Bengaluru, Nov 2 (PTI) The Karnataka government will organise a startup challenge which carries a prize money of USD 100,000 to the top three successful candidates.

The prize distribution will be held on November 4.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Says ‘No Way State Govt Can Prohibit Inter-Faith Marriages’ After Foreign Nationals Seek Marriage Registration Under Indian Law.

"We are doing this startup challenge called 'Venturise'. In this, we are giving USD 100,000 as the prize money to top three successful candidates," Commissioner of Industrial Development Gunjan Krishna told reporters on Wednesday.

She was briefing reporters at the end of the first day of the three-day Global Investors' Meet (GIM) near Bengaluru Palace.

Also Read | Food Blogger Julie Powell Known for Amy Adams-Meryl Streep’s Oscar-Nominated 'Julie & Julia' Dies at 49.

The officer said the announcement will be made at the conclusion ceremony of the investors conclave.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)