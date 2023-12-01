Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved the formulation of the Arunachal Pradesh Logistics Policy in alignment with the PM Gati Shakti Framework.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held in Itanagar under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

"The policy has aimed to augment an integrated, multi-modal logistics ecosystem for a developed Arunachal Pradesh in 2047," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

It also stated that logistics has been a focus sector for the country for some time. In 2021, the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan was launched to provide multimodal connectivity infrastructure to economic zones. In 2022, the National Logistics Policy was launched with a focus on bringing in efficiency and reducing costs.

In the 2022 annual report on Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS), Arunachal ranks in the 'Aspirer' category, behind the 'Fast Mover' and 'Achiever' categories, stating a clear need to have a policy intervention for improvements in the logistics sector.

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu also took cognizance of the recent improvements in connectivity infrastructure and the growth opportunities it presents.

"The policy aims to bring all connectivity projects under one umbrella. Some of the key projects mentioned in the policy for implementation in a time-bound manner are the Arunachal Frontier Highway from Nafra to Vijoynagar, the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Balinong, the establishment of nine new industrial areas, the upgradation of Lekhi / Naharlagun Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), the warehouse facility for the Itanagar Capital Complex at Chimpu and the logistics hub at Namsai, which are already proposed for financing under the PM Gati Shakti scheme," the statement stated.

The cabinet also reviewed the progress of the twelve flagship schemes of the Government of India, which are aimed at being saturated by March 2024.

The schemes reviewed by the state Cabinet were Soil Health Card, Kisan Credit Card, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gramme Sadak Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atan Pension Yojana, Svamitva, Ayushman Bharat, SvaNidhi, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban. (ANI)

