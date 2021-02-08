Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 8 (PTI) The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday took up on its own the case in which a 30-year-old madrassa teacher allegedly killed her six-year-old son 'to appease God" and directed the authorities concerned to submit a report.

Commission member C Vijayakumar, who visited the house of the victim in Palakkad district, said superstitious beliefs had taken the life of a child.

"News reports state that the mother had an inner call while praying to commit such a heinous crime.

We have asked the district child welfare committee, district police chief and the district child protection officer to submit a report," the Commission said in a release.

The woman allegedly killed her son by slitting his throat early on Sunday at her house at Poolakad in Palakkad district.

The woman, who is pregnant, hadtold police that she had sacrificed her son "to please God."

After the gruesome act, she herself informed the police about the crime

The victim, the youngest of the woman's three sons, was sleeping with her.

She woke up the boy, took him to the washroom and tied up his legs before killing him.

Her husband, a Gulf returnee, was asleep in another room with their two other sons.

