Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 14 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said that the overall crime rate in the state has decreased by 19.4 per cent in 2024 as compared to 2023 and announced that the government will soon recruit 916 constables and 218 Sub-Inspectors for Tripura Police.

CM Saha said this while attending the Offer of Appointment distribution programme for the post of constable in Tripura Police at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala, on Tuesday. 975 offers, including 332 women and 643 men, were handed over in the presence of the Chief Minister.

"There were so many talks about the recruitment, and many had raised questions. But this government works on time. For those who came here to collect the offer, this is a memorable day. All those who have come here for the offer are talented. This is all possible because of your hard work. Nobody can say that with the help of some third person you got this job. This government provides jobs based on merit and in a transparent way," he said.

Dr Saha also informed that from February 12, 2025, till today, works worth Rs 368.21 crore related to infrastructure and development across various departments have been inaugurated or foundation stones have been laid.

"17,554 persons received jobs under die-in-harness so far, and also, employment was generated. Around 2.1 lakh entrepreneurship opportunities were created. We also stress quality teachers by providing them with better training. In 2025 alone, till today, 4,499 persons have received government job offers. We have also kept a 33 per cent reservation for women to empower them," he said.

Dr. Saha, who is also the state's Home Minister, said that the state government has given the nod to recruit 916 more constables for Tripura Police and that 218 more sub-inspectors will be recruited.

"We will slowly reduce the deficiency in police strength, as maintaining law and order and providing security to the people are one of our priorities. Soon, we will declare the results of the Special Executive. We must empower the Police for better law and order and have given a free hand to the force. PM Modi said that a free hand had been given to the armed forces in Operation Sindoor. And we have seen how they carried out operations against the terrorists," he said.

Dr Saha said, "Nowadays, people write whatever they want on social media. However, we are now keeping a strict vigil on such activities. There must be some limitations, or else strict action will be taken."

He said that the present state government never speaks without data and information.

"Compared to 2023, the overall crime rate decreased by 19.4% in 2024. In the last four months alone, the overall crime rate declined by 10%. We are addressing crimes against women and have opened Women Help Desks in every police station. Compared to 2023, road traffic accidents declined by 13% in 2024, and in 2025 so far, there has been a 40% decline. We have zero tolerance against drug addiction. In 2024, narcotics seizures increased by around 106% compared to 2023. There has been a 132% increase in the destruction of narcotics," he added.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, Cooperation Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, MP Rajib Bhattacharya, MLA and Mayor Dipak Majumder, Home Secretary Abhishek Singh, DGP Amitabh Ranjan, DG (Intelligence) Anurag and others were present. (ANI)

