Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 2 (ANI): The Karnataka government released a Rs 50 crore grant to Kittur Development Authority and the statues of Kittur Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna will be installed at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi this year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced today.

Speaking after launching 'Kittur Chennammaji Vijaya Yatra' in connection with the coming Kittur Utsav organised by the District Administration of Belagavi, Departments of Tourism, Kannada and Culture at Ravindra Kalakshethra, CM Bommai said, "it has been 24-25 years the Kittur Utsav has been started and in between this festival was limping now and then, but after the BJP government came to power an order was issued to celebrate this festival across the state".

"While he was Belagavi District-In-Charge he released more funds to celebrate Kittur Utsav for three days. Then, the Kittur Jyothi with the message of Chennamma came from Kittur to Bengaluru. But now, it has started from the state capital, Bengaluru and goes to Kittur Province's capital, Kittur", he added.

Bommai further added that in the gazetteer published by Karnatak University, Dharwad referred to Kittur Rani Chennamma as a brave queen who started the first freedom struggle. The same will be sent to the National Archives to get it recorded in history. The decision has been taken to strengthen the existing but dilapidated Chennamma's palace in Kittur and also build a new palace adjacent to it.

The CM said, "Several steps have been taken to develop Kittur as a tourist spot. Similarly, Bailhongal, Sangolli and other historical places will be developed. The government has started a Sainik school in the name of 'Sangolli Rayanna' and will open next month. Besides, Nandghad, a place where Rayanna was hanged, is being developed. The Vijaya Jyothi which started from Bengaluru will reach Kittur on October 23".

Belgavi district-In-Charge Minister Govind Karjol, Minister MTB Nagaraj, litterateur, Leeladevi R.Prasad and others were present during the event. (ANI)

