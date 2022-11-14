Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Maharashtra has observed a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 patients getting hospitalised or requiring Intensive Care Unit care, with the daily addition to the caseload also dipping, state health department officials said on Monday.

A review of the data between October 31 and November 6 as well as November 7 to 13 showed the weekly new cases had reduced from 1,659 to 1,037 (37.49 per cent), an official bulletin said.

"There were seven COVID-19 deaths in the last week. This has been unchanged in the last four weeks. The weekly positivity rate has reduced from 1.57 per cent to 1.15 per cent," it added.

The bulletin, however, pointed out the weekly positivity rate in Akola, Washim, Pune and Kolhapur districts was more than 2 per cent.

"A steady decrease is seen in the number of patients getting hospitalised and needing ICU care. Out of the total new cases in the week, 1.99 per cent has been admitted in ICUs," an official said.

As per the latest report by BJ Medical College, a 29-year-old man from Pune has been found to be infected with the new B.Q.1.1 variant in the Omicron family.

"He had travelled to Ireland and his illness was mild. He has recovered in home isolation and is vaccinated with two doses of Covishield vaccine," it said.

Until now, a total of 116 patients of XBB variant have been found, comprising 72 in Mumbai, 29 in Pune, eight in Thane, two each in Nagpur and Bhandara, and one each in Akola, Amravati and Raigad.

The severity of the disease as well as the speed of transmission has not increased in these areas, it added.

