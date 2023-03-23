Shimla, Mar 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said necessary amendments would be made in the law to take stringent action against drug peddlers with a provision to confiscate their property.

According to a statement issued here, a special task force (STF) would be formed to break the supply chain and take stern action against the drug mafia. An advisory Board under the prevention of illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances act would also be constituted to check the menace.

The chief minister chaired a meeting with senior officers of the Police, Home and Law Departments here late on Wednesday night and stressed the need for initiating strict measures to curb the drug menace in the hill state.

Sukhu said a modern de-addiction centre and rehabilitation centre would be set up which will be equipped with the latest facilities and skilled supportive staff to bring those addicted to such substances back into the mainstream.

He said drugs were weakening the youth and the need of the hour was to nab the culprits at the earliest and book them under the law.

"We will seek the support of the Union Government to evolve a mechanism to share intelligence inputs and take joint actions to control the problem in an effective manner by making necessary amendments in the central legislation on drug menace," he added.

Expressing grave concern over drug abuse, the chief minister said people should be made aware of the ill effects of the drugs.

"We need to coordinate with the neighbouring states to check this menace, especially in the border areas," the Congress leader added, directing the officers to take appropriate measures to save the young generation from being dragged into the clutches of the drug mafia.

