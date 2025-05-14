Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajendra Agarwal hit out at Pakistan over the latter's aggression in the past few days after India launched the Operation Sindoor to target terrorist camps deep inside the neighboring country's territory, saying that the anger among people remains.

However, he said that India has managed to defeat Pakistan, which has had a significant impact. The BJP leader added that India would not hesitate to attack Pakistan if it commits any more "audacious acts".

"There is still a lot of anger in the country's people because Pakistan has an abysmal record. But we have given Pakistan a decisive defeat. We know that Pakistan only gives fake assurances. If Pakistan commits any more audacious acts, then we will attack it again, and the blessings and morale of the people will remain high," Agarwal told ANI.

His reaction comes as India and Pakistan move towards an understanding of cessation of hostilities, deterring the ongoing conflict and its escalation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Adampur Air Base in Jalandhar and interacted with Air Warriors to boost their morale. PM Modi was also briefed by Air Force personnel at the base.

In a resolute and fiery address to Air Force soldiers at Adampur air base, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a clear and uncompromising message to those who threaten India's sovereignty and security.

"Bharat ke taraf nazar uthane ke liye ek hi anjam hai--tabahi (There is only one answer to raising eyes towards India--destruction)," PM Modi declared, reinforcing the nation's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and cross-border aggression.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister highlighted the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces.

"The ones who dared to challenge us faced the might of our soldiers. Nine terror hideouts were destroyed. Over 100 terrorists eliminated. Their leaders now understand--raising eyes towards India only invites ruin," he said.

His voice thundered with resolve as he issued a stark warning, "Bharat mein nirdosh logon ka khoon bahaane ka ek hi anjaam hoga--vinash aur mahavinash (There will be only one result for shedding the blood of innocent people in India--destruction and great destruction)."

Standing shoulder to shoulder with the guardians of the skies, PM Modi saluted the valour, commitment, and unmatched strength of India's defence forces, sending a loud and clear message to the enemies. (ANI)

