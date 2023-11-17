Nuh (Haryana) [India], November 17 (ANI): A large crowd in Haryana's Nuh took to the streets on Friday and staged a protest, demanding an investigation into the stone-pelting incident that took place on Thursday.

However, the Haryana Police pacified the protesters, assuring them of an inquiry into the incident.

"We have registered an FIR in connection to the stone-pelting incident, and an investigation is underway. Action will be taken against those involved. The people here have protested, demanding an investigation into the same, and we've already initiated that. People have agreed to it. I appeal to people to maintain peace," Nuh DSP Virendra Singh said while speaking to ANI.

On Thursday, the Police received a complaint about stones being pelted at some women in Nuh district, following which a case was registered.

"Some women were going for 'Kuan Poojan,' when some children from a madrasa allegedly pelted stones," Nuh SP Narendra Singh Bijarniya said.

The police appealed to people to maintain peace after the alleged incident, mentioning that people from both groups gathered.

"FIR is being filed... We appeal to the people to maintain peace. Relevant action will be taken. There have been no major injuries," SP Bijarniya added.

In July this year, clashes broke out between two groups in Nuh after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people--including around 20 policemen--injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

Later, around 23 people were arrested in connection to the clash incident. (ANI)

