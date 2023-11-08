Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 8 (PTI) The Manaveeyam road, a street in the state capital known for hosting food stalls, street theatre, exhibitions, and art works, witnessed stone pelting on the police in the wee hours of Monday for stopping use of loudspeakers post midnight.

The violence broke out following the police direction to stop the use of loudspeakers after midnight, an officer of Museum police station said.

Some persons who were drunk created a ruckus and started smashing chairs of establishments in the area after the police directive, the officer said.

When the police intervened, they threw stones at the officers, he said.

One officer and a woman were injured in the stone pelting, he said, adding that their injuries were not very serious.

Two persons who were allegedly involved in the incident have been taken into custody, but no arrests have been recorded, police said.

It also said that CCTV footage of the area was being examined to see what happened and who else was involved in the incident.

Last week, a fight had reportedly broken out between two groups in the same area during daytime.

