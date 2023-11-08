Demonetisation Anniversary: Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Takes Swipe at PM Narendra Modi on Seventh Anniversary of Note Ban, Says Should We Celebrate or Mourn for Abysmal Failure

In a post on X, Chowdhury, who is also the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said, "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, today is the seventh anniversary of demonetisation touted as your visionary step for eradication of black money from India.

News IANS| Nov 08, 2023 10:32 AM IST
A+
A-
Demonetisation Anniversary: Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Takes Swipe at PM Narendra Modi on Seventh Anniversary of Note Ban, Says Should We Celebrate or Mourn for Abysmal Failure
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, November 8: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over seventh anniversary of 'demonetisation', asking 'should we celebrate the occasion or mourn for the abysmal failure'. In a post on X, Chowdhury, who is also the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said, "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, today is the seventh anniversary of demonetisation touted as your visionary step for eradication of black money from India.

"Now should we celebrate the occasion or mourn for abysmal failure." His remarks came on the seventh anniversary of Modi government's decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currencies. Demonetisation Case: Supreme Court Upholds Centre's 2016 Note Ban, Says 'Decision, Being Executive's Economic Policy, Cannot Be Reversed'.

The Prime Minister on November 7 in a television address to the nation announced the decision of demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes to curb black money, terrorism.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2023 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
News IANS| Nov 08, 2023 10:32 AM IST
A+
A-
Demonetisation Anniversary: Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Takes Swipe at PM Narendra Modi on Seventh Anniversary of Note Ban, Says Should We Celebrate or Mourn for Abysmal Failure
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, November 8: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over seventh anniversary of 'demonetisation', asking 'should we celebrate the occasion or mourn for the abysmal failure'. In a post on X, Chowdhury, who is also the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said, "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, today is the seventh anniversary of demonetisation touted as your visionary step for eradication of black money from India.

"Now should we celebrate the occasion or mourn for abysmal failure." His remarks came on the seventh anniversary of Modi government's decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currencies. Demonetisation Case: Supreme Court Upholds Centre's 2016 Note Ban, Says 'Decision, Being Executive's Economic Policy, Cannot Be Reversed'.

The Prime Minister on November 7 in a television address to the nation announced the decision of demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes to curb black money, terrorism.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2023 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demonetisation Demonetisation Anniversary Demonetisation Seventh Anniversary Narendra Modi Note Ban PM Narendra Modi
You might also like
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: ’If BJP Voted to Power in State, Our First CM Will Be From OBC, Promises PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video)
Politics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: ’If BJP Voted to Power in State, Our First CM Will Be From OBC, Promises PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video)
Congress To Write to Election Commission Over Violation of Model Code by PM Narendra Modi for Extending PMGKY Sans Cabinet Approval: Sources
Politics

Congress To Write to Election Commission Over Violation of Model Code by PM Narendra Modi for Extending PMGKY Sans Cabinet Approval: Sources
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" alt="Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: ’If BJP Voted to Power in State, Our First CM Will Be From OBC, Promises PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video)">
Politics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: ’If BJP Voted to Power in State, Our First CM Will Be From OBC, Promises PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video)
Congress To Write to Election Commission Over Violation of Model Code by PM Narendra Modi for Extending PMGKY Sans Cabinet Approval: Sources
Politics

Congress To Write to Election Commission Over Violation of Model Code by PM Narendra Modi for Extending PMGKY Sans Cabinet Approval: Sources
PM Narendra Modi Urges 'Vocal For Local' Initiative; Shares Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa Clip Ahead of Diwali Celebrations (Watch Video)
TV

PM Narendra Modi Urges 'Vocal For Local' Initiative; Shares Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa Clip Ahead of Diwali Celebrations (Watch Video)
Israel-Hamas War: PM Narendra Modi Calls Up Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Reiterates India’s Position on Israel-Palestine Issue
News

Israel-Hamas War: PM Narendra Modi Calls Up Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Reiterates India’s Position on Israel-Palestine Issue
Google Trends Google Trends
Man City
50K+ searches
Man City vs Young Boys
10K+ searches
Supreme Court
10K+ searches
Nitish Kumar
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google Trends Google Trends
Man City
50K+ searches
Man City vs Young Boys
10K+ searches
Supreme Court
10K+ searches
Nitish Kumar
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma