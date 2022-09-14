New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra has expressed serious concern over the dumping of e-waste by "developed countries into the borders of developing countries" and said the practice needs to be stopped.

He said this in his address during the two-day 27th Annual General meeting of Asia Pacific Forum of National Human Rights Institutions of various countries in the region, held online. The session was -- 'A Universal Human Rights to a Health, Sustainable Environment - The Role of NHRIs', the NHRC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also Read | Eyeing to Woo Voters Belonging to the Hatti Community Settled in Sirmaur District in … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"Dumping of e-waste by developed countries into the borders of developing countries needs to be stopped to universally ensure human rights for a healthy sustainable environment," the NHRC chief was quoted as saying in the statement.

He said "a multi-prong strategy" is required to fight the menace of climate change in a time-bound manner by all the countries.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2022: What Is SCO? Why PM Narendra Modi's Presence at Its Samarkand Summit Is Important?.

He gave a brief insight into several interventions made by the National Human Rights Commission, the Supreme Court of India as well as the government of India to protect the environment, ensuring people's right to life guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

Justice Mishra made a specific reference to the advisory issued by the Commission to the Centre and state governments to prevent, minimise and mitigate the impact of environmental pollution and degradation of human rights, it said.

He also mentioned, among others, the Supreme Court orders ensuring relocation of hazardous industries away from densely populated areas as well as the protection of forest lands and natural resources throughout the country by the establishment of eco-sensitive zones around national parks and wildlife century.

India has also demonstrated that it is not only committed but also making efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to mitigate the effect of climate change and build sustainable cities and communities. These include among others checking environmental pollution through increased use of green fuels and stringent carbon emission norms in a time-bound manner, he said, adding, time has come to study the impact of construction activities causing air pollution and the way forward to reduce it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)