Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), conducted a successful test flight of the next-generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha around 7 pm on Wednesday.

The test met all the trial objectives validating its reliable performance, as confirmed from the data captured by a number of range sensors deployed at different locations including two Downrange ships placed at the terminal point.

The launch happened in the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, SFC and the Armed Forces on the successful test of the ballistic missile, stating that the development and induction of the missile will be an excellent force multiplier for the Armed Forces.

In June last year, the first pre-induction night launch of the new generation ballistic missile, Agni Prime, was successfully flight-tested by DRDO from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. (ANI)

