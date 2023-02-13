Pilibhit, February 13: Raising the issue of stray cattle menace, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Monday said that they were not just eating the farmers' crops, but are also taking away the future of the country. He made the remarks during his addresses at public dialogue programmes in Bamrauli village of Bilsanda and Madhwapur village of Barkheda.

"Stray animals are not only eating the fields of the farmers but are also eating the future of the country. The people responsible for this should be held accountable. Most of the farmers of the country are in debt and this atrocity cannot be tolerated," he said during his address. All the people who think, understand and worry about the country, know that reform in the system is very important, said Varun Gandhi, according to a statement issued by his office. Har Ghar Tiranga: BJP MP Varun Gandhi Says ‘Shameful To Extract Price of Tiranga by Snatching the Poor’s Food’.

"The common man has the most rights in this country because the farmer does the work of feeding our country, the labourer does the work of building our country, the work of determining the future of our country is done by the youth, and the middle class is the economic backbone of our country. "But it's unfortunate and a matter of concern that their rights are shrinking," he said. Rahul Gandhi Says My Ideology Doesn’t Match With BJP Leader Varun Gandhi’s.

The BJP leader also said it is so difficult for a common man to take a loan that he keeps running after the banks, while "the big companies of the wealthy people get them easily." "The big defaulters of the country are living with respect, but if there is any delay in paying the loan of the common man, then he is insulted and even their property is attached," the MP said, adding, that he is not criticising anyone, but he is very concerned about such a system. Gandhi said that those who talk about the "politics of religion" should learn from Lord Shri Ram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)