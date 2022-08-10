New Delhi, August 10: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that ration card holders are being forced to buy the national flag, and said it will be unfortunate if the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor.

It is "shameful" to extract the price of 'Tiranga', which lives is in the heart of every Indian, by snatching the poor's morsel of food, he said in a tweet. The Pilibhit MP posted a video purportedly showing some ration card holders complaining about being forced to pay Rs 20 to buy the flag. Har Ghar Tiranga: How to Participate in Campaign, New Flag Code of India And Everything You Need to Know Ahead of 75th Independence Day.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi's Tweet

आजादी की 75वीं वर्षगाँठ का उत्सव गरीबों पर ही बोझ बन जाए तो दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण होगा। राशनकार्ड धारकों को या तिरंगा खरीदने पर मजबूर किया जा रहा है या उसके बदले उनके हिस्से का राशन काटा जा रहा है। हर भारतीय के हृदय में बसने वाले तिरंगे की कीमत गरीब का निवाला छीन कर वसूलना शर्मनाक है। pic.twitter.com/pYKZCfGaCV — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) August 10, 2022

"It will be unfortunate if the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor. Ration card holders are being forced to buy Tiranga or denied a share of grains they are entitled to," he said.

The central government has urged people to hoist or display the national flag at their home during August 13-15 as part of "Har Ghar Tiranga" programme. The BJP has been running a campaign to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call a big success. Varun Gandhi had been critical of the government over a host of issues.

