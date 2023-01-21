Ambala (Haryana) [India], January 21 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that the BJP-led central government has initiated action and a three-member committee has been formed to probe the allegations of wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Vij's reaction came after wrestlers protested at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the members of the WFI.

While talking to ANI, Vij said, "This is a very serious matter, my party does not spare any wrongdoer, an inquiry has been instituted and strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. The government has initiated action and a three-member committee has been formed, they are serious."

Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Saturday said that it's high time that Prime Minister took action to protect the women in the country.

Tagore said, "It is unfortunate that the medal winners have to sit at Jantar Mantar. It shows how the government of India particularly the Prime Minister approaches this kind of issue. Modi should get in and set things correctly."

"His silence is a support to the people who have done mistakes. (WFI chief) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is an MP should be responsible," he added.

Tagore further stated, "Sexual harassment allegations against the BJP leader who is chairman of the Wrestling Federation of India is unfortunate. Modi speaks about Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao. Phogat has complained to Modi long back. This is the responsibility of Modi."

"Behaviour towards the women wrestlers. It's high time that the Prime Minister act and keeps his word and protects the girls of India, particularly girls who get medals for us fighting for the Indian flag," he added.

BJP leader Naresh Bansal said, "Under Modi's leadership, it is a government whose objective is to protect the woman's dignity. All necessary actions will be taken. The government will do everything required to protect the honour of the women."

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said, "A big situation has arisen. This is a serious issue. If they are not mentally satisfied how will they play and get medals? These bad activities should be curbed otherwise sports will be finished. "

The wrestlers' protest at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital, was called off early on Saturday with the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announcing that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will "step aside" till the investigation by the "oversight committee" into the allegations is completed.

Thakur announced the constitution of an oversight committee to probe the allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and assured that justice would prevail in four weeks.

"Considering the demands of the sportspersons, we have decided to constitute an oversight committee, whose names will be announced tomorrow. The investigation will be completed in the next four weeks, wherein all the allegations levelled will be thoroughly probed to take a final decision," Thakur said addressing a press conference at his residence in the national capital during the early hours of Saturday.

Thakur also said that WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh would step aside till the probe ends. (ANI)

