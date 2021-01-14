Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 14 (ANI): Strict action is being taken to prevent drug abuse in the state with the joint effort of various law enforcement agencies, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

"The drug lobby operating in the state is trying to attract students from educational institutes. To curb it, the government has taken all necessary action. It is a cause of concern that drug use is seen in youngsters both male and female," Vijayan told the Kerala Assembly during the Question Hour this morning.

Responding to a question, Kerala Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan told the Assembly that 5,741 anti-narcotic clubs are functioning in schools and colleges across the state to prevent drug abuse among students.

"These anti-narcotics clubs are working efficiently and excise officials are given charge of one educational institute each. Awareness campaigns are also being carried out," Ramakrishnan said.

The Minister said that the narcotics substances are finding their way to Kerala from neighboring states and the government has taken steps to stop it.

"We are also planning for joint raids with law enforcement agencies in neighboring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Also, we have requested the Centre to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) act to make the law more stringent so that if a person posses even a small quantity of drugs, punishment is ensured," he added. (ANI)

