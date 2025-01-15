New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Dutt who has been fielded as a candidate from the Kasturba Nagar assembly constituency said that the central government should take strict action against those who are making fake Aadhar cards, as this issue is related to safety and security of the city.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Dutt said, "BJP has been in power for 11 years and the police come under them - whoever is making fake Aadhar cards - strict action must be taken against them, no matter from which party that individual belongs to. It is about the safety and security of our children and the city..."

On January 11, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party over the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators and accused the AAP government of garnering support of 'anti-national' forces to win the upcoming assembly elections.

BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that a probe into the fake votes in the national capital has revealed that votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators are being added using fake Aadhar cards.

He further alleged the involvement of two AAP MLAs--Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan Upkar-- in the 'conspiracy'.

This came after Delhi Police sent notice to AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal and his office staff to join the investigation in a fake Aadhaar card documents case, in which some Bangladeshis were arrested and fake Aadhaar cards were recovered, however, Goyal denied any involvement and termed the allegations as "politically motivated".

Congress candidate Dutt also spoke about the Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) extending support to the Aam Aadmi Party in the forthcoming assembly election.

Dutt said that the people of Maharashtra who are living in Delhi are facing a lot of problems and they haven't benefitted from AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.

"...Those people of Maharashtra who are living in Delhi are facing a lot of problems. They haven't benefitted from AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. All these parties must talk to local people of their state about what they have got... I think the people of different states must get the health facilities that Arvind Kejriwal avails..." Dutt said.

On Tuesday, Sharad Pawar extended his support for AAP and suggested that his party should assist Kejriwal in the electoral race, signalling potential political collaboration between the two leaders.

"In Delhi assembly elections, my feeling is that we should help Arvind Kejriwal," said Sharad Pawar.

Assembly polls in Delhi are scheduled in a single-phase on February 5.

The counting of votes scheduled for the Assembly election is scheduled to be on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17, the date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is January 20.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has suffered significant setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured only eight. (ANI)

