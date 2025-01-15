Mumbai, January 15: Indian equity markets saw a rebound on Tuesday, with the Nifty 50 rising by 0.39% to close at 23,176.05 and the BSE Sensex gaining 0.22%, finishing at 76,499.63. This recovery follows a sharp decline the previous day when both indices hit seven-month lows. As investors and traders get ready to buy or sell stocks on Wednesday, January 15, a CNBCTV18 report said IRFC (NSE: IRFC), Adani Green (NSE: ADANIGREEN), Optiemus Infracom (NSE: OPTIEMUS), Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC), Sula Vineyards (NSE: SULA), Shoppers Stop (NSE: SHOPERSTOP), Allcargo Gati (NSE: ACLGATI), Hathway Cable (NSE: HATHWAY), Escorts Kubota, etc. are among the shares that are likely to remain in focus.

A rebound in the global market and an ease in domestic CPI inflation provided respite to the broader indices. This may provide some leeway for RBI in its next policy meeting; however, rising oil prices and higher 10-year yields will be watched carefully. In this article, we at LatestLY shed light on the popular stocks to buy or sell on January 15. What Is a Penny Stock? Risks, Rewards and Other Details About Shares of Companies That Trade at Low Prices.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on January 15

IRFC (NSE: IRFC)

On January 14, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at INR 134.25 and closed at INR 135.7, reaching a high of INR 135.8 and a low of INR 127.7. The market capitalisation stood at INR 167,851.9 crore.

Adani Green (NSE: ADANIGREEN)

Adani Green Energy opened at INR 934 and closed at INR 943.1, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of INR 937.65 and dipped to a low of INR 885.35 during the session on January 14. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 14, 2025: HCLTech, JSW Energy, Angel One Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Optiemus Infracom (NSE: OPTIEMUS)

Optiemus Infracom will manufacture, sell and localise drone of Taiwan-based KunWay Technology, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, January 14.

Hindustan Zinc (NSE: HINDZINC)

Hindustan Zinc's stock rose by 3.38% on January 14, outperforming its sector's 3.07% increase. It reached an intraday high of INR 434.05 but remained below key moving averages, indicating a bearish trend.

Sula Vineyards (NSE: SULA)

Sula Vineyards reported its highest-ever Own Brands revenue in Q3 FY25. The Elite & Premium portfolio recorded a 6% YoY growth, led by a strong double-digit growth in iconic brands.

Shoppers Stop (NSE: SHOPERSTOP)

Shoppers Stop on Tuesday reported a rise of 41.7% in consolidated net profit at INR 52.23 crore in the Q3.

Allcargo Gati (NSE: ACLGATI)

Allcargo Gati reported volume growth in December. The total cargo volume, including surface and air express, stood at 113 kilotonnes, marking a 7.6% increase year-on-year from 105 kt in December 2023 and 102 kt in November 2024, NDTVProfit reported.

Hathway Cable (NSE: HATHWAY)

Hathway Cable reported a revenue increase of 1.3% in Q3 2024, but net profit plunged 39% to INR 13.64 crore. Both broadband and cable TV revenues declined slightly.

Escorts Kubota

Escorts Kubota's stock rose by 3.11% on January 14, outperforming its sector by 0.5%. The stock reached an intraday high of INR 3,388.65.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, was quoted as saying by ETNow that the market formed a small inside candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating a lack of decisive momentum between the bulls and bears. Chouhan noted that the intraday market structure appears non-directional, suggesting that traders are awaiting a breakout in either direction.

