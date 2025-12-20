Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Following strict directives from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the selection process for Lekhpal recruitment, the Revenue Council has issued an order here on Saturday.

The Revenue Council Commissioner wrote to the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), instructing them to provide revised information regarding the selection of Lekhpal posts within a week.

The letter stated that the current 7,994 vacant Lekhpal posts should be re-verified and immediate action taken in accordance with the rules.

Earlier, the Chief Minister issued a stern warning to the Chairman of the Revenue Council after complaints about the selection process.

CM Yogi Adityanath directed that vertical and horizontal reservations for all 7,994 vacant posts be implemented in accordance with the rules. This includes 27% for Other Backwards Classes (OBC), 21% for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 2% for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The state government has emphasised transparency in the recruitment process and full compliance with regulations, instructing the concerned departments to ensure timely action.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darbar' on Saturday at the Gorakhnath Temple premises. The UP CM listened to the problems of people who came from various districts in the 'Janata Darshan' organised and gave instructions to the concerned officials for the prompt resolution of public problems.

"When governance turns service into a resolve, then the state writes a new chapter of progress. For the past 8.5 years, Uttar Pradesh has been advancing on this journey of development, where governance is with the people and the people have faith in the governance," a post from the CM's office said.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the 54th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Nephrology.

Highlighting the state's pilgrimage and historical significance, the Chief Minister noted that Uttar Pradesh has many pilgrimage centres. Referring to historical events and figures associated with the state, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Rani of Jhansi was from UP. The Kakori train incident and the Chauri Chaura incident both took place in Gorakhpur. UP is the state where many historical incidents have occurred."

Emphasising the importance of such conferences for development, the Chief Minister said, "For the state's development, such conferences are crucial."

Adding further, he said, "Today, UP has 80 medical colleges. Every district has a medical college. We have 5.5 crore Ayushman Bharat golden cards given to the poor. Over the past 1 year, through the CM Relief Fund, I have provided Rs 1300 crores to the poor. Earlier, UP was known as the Bimaru state. Today, UP is a revenue surplus state among the top three in the country." (ANI)

