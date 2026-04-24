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Cricket Cricket Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans As the league’s top two young captains, Rajat Patidar and Shubman Gill, face off, the strategic use of the ‘Impact Player’ rule is expected to be a decisive factor at this high-scoring venue.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won the toss and elected to bowl first in their RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, 24 April 2026. As the league’s top two young captains, Rajat Patidar and Shubman Gill, face off, the strategic use of the ‘Impact Player’ rule is expected to be a decisive factor at this high-scoring venue. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

For the home side, Jacob Bethell has been named amongst the substitutes and is widely expected to be utilized as the Impact Player during the run chase. Bethell is replacing Phil Salt, who is out due to an undisclosed injury.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs

Jacob Bethell

Jordan Cox

Mangesh Yadav

Vicky Ostwal

Venkatesh Iyer

Gujarat Titans have kept the star pacer Prasidh Krishna as their tactical option on the bench. Given the Titans are batting first, Krishna is poised to be brought in during the second innings, unless GT are forced to bulk their batting in the early part of the match. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Live Score Updates

Gujarat Titans XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs

Prasidh Krishna

Anuj Rawat

Glenn Phillips

Nishant Sindhu

Arshad Khan

The head-to-head record between RCB and GT is perfectly balanced as they head into their first meeting of the 2026 season tonight. Since the Titans' debut in 2022, both teams have won three matches apiece.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).