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Technology Technology iPhone 15 Price Drops in India; Check Massive Discounts and Bank Offers by Vijay Sales Apple iPhone 15 has seen a massive price drop at Vijay Sales, now listed at INR 58,190 from its original INR 79,900. With an additional INR 3,500 discount for HDFC Bank cardholders, the effective price reaches INR 54,690. The 2023 model features the A16 Bionic chip, 48MP camera, and Dynamic Island.

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Apple's iPhone 15 has received a significant price reduction in India, making the latest base model more accessible to consumers. Originally launched on September 12, 2023, the smartphone brought several notable upgrades to the non-Pro lineup, including the introduction of the Dynamic Island and a transition to USB-C charging.

The device features a refined design with colour-infused back glass and a contoured edge on its aerospace-grade aluminium enclosure. Beyond the aesthetics, the iPhone 15 marked a major shift for the series by adopting features previously exclusive to the Pro models, such as the high-resolution 48MP main camera and the powerful A16 Bionic chipset. iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Feature Variable Aperture and Stacked Sensor Upgrades; Check Details.

iPhone 15 Specifications and Features

The iPhone 15 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, offering a peak outdoor brightness of up to 2,000 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the hexa-core A16 Bionic processor paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is available in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. For photography, it features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

The front-facing TrueDepth camera uses a 12MP sensor for selfies and Face ID authentication. The device is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance and supports MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3, all running on the latest iOS ecosystem.

iPhone 15 Price in India

The iPhone 15 is currently available at a substantial discount at Vijay Sales, bringing the cost well below its original launch price of INR 79,900. The smartphone is presently listed at INR 58,190, representing a flat discount of INR 21,710. This price applies to the base 128GB storage model across various colour options, including Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow. Lava Bold N1 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features.

In addition to the retail discount, customers can further reduce the cost through specific bank offers. Buyers can avail of an instant discount of INR 3,000 through various bank promotions, while HDFC Bank cardholders are eligible for a flat discount of INR 3,500. By combining the retail price cut and the HDFC Bank offer, the effective price of the iPhone 15 drops to as low as INR 54,690.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vijay Sales). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).