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News INDIA Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Elderly Man Abducted, Assaulted, and Forced To Drink Urine Over Son’s Relationship A 70-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district has alleged that he was abducted, beaten and forced to drink urine by a group of men after his son eloped with a woman. The incident, partially filmed and circulated online, has led to a police investigation. Authorities say coordination between districts is underway to arrest the accused.

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A 70-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district has alleged that he was abducted, brutally assaulted, and forced to drink urine by a group of men following his son’s reported elopement with a woman from a neighbouring district. Police said a case has been registered and multiple teams are working to arrest those involved.

The incident reportedly took place in Agariya Markho village, where the victim, Bihari Banjara, was targeted by a group of around 10-12 men. The alleged assault, parts of which were filmed and circulated online, has triggered widespread outrage and a police investigation across districts. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Brutally Murdered With Sickle in Bank Colony in Satna District, Body Found Stuffed in Drum.

Elderly Man Abducted, Assaulted, and Forced To Drink Urine Over Son’s Relationship

According to the complaint, the group first reached Banjara’s home searching for the woman involved in his son’s relationship. The men allegedly assaulted him and his wife before forcibly taking him away. He was then driven nearly 150 kilometres to an area near Biaora in Rajgarh district, where he claims he was beaten and humiliated.

“They forced me to drink urine...Shamlal, Malkhan, Rodji, Beeran, Lakshman...these 12 people beat me badly,” Banjara said. “They said, ‘Come, let's go find your son and bring the woman back.’ They took me near Biaora, beat me, abused me, and forced me to drink urine. I want justice.” Dog Attack in Satna: Brown Dog Bites Nearly 40 People Between Gahra Nala Area and Hospital Chowk in Madhya Pradesh.

Video Circulated on Social Media

Police said the accused allegedly recorded the assault and circulated the video on social media, further intensifying the humiliation faced by the victim. After the incident, Banjara was reportedly dropped back near his home by the accused group.

Family members claimed that the initial response from local authorities was delayed.

“Six to seven people came and took my father-in-law away. They beat him mercilessly and even held a gun to his throat,” said Geetabai, the victim’s daughter-in-law. “When we went to the police station, they threatened us that if we speak out, they will beat us even more.”

The victim’s family said the incident stemmed from his son’s elopement with a woman from Shamshabad in neighbouring Vidisha district. The family said they were not present when the incident occurred.

“We were in Rajasthan at the time. My brother had eloped with a woman. These people surrounded our house, stayed all night, and at 4 am took my father away,” said Badri Prasad, the victim’s son. “They beat my mother too...and forced my father to drink urine.”

He also claimed that after the couple was later traced, they were married and the woman was sent back to her family, while his brother was taken into custody.

The victim later travelled to Bhopal and submitted a formal complaint to the Director General of Police, along with video evidence of the alleged assault.

Madhya Pradesh Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered and coordination has been established between Raisen and Rajgarh district police teams.

Raisen Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pratibha Sharma said: “Bihari Banjara has reported that he was forced to drink urine near Biaora in Rajgarh. This is linked to an earlier case where his son had eloped with a girl from Shamshabad. We have informed our senior officers and coordinated with Rajgarh Police. A team has arrived, and we are fully cooperating to arrest the accused.”

Police said efforts are underway to identify and arrest all individuals involved in the alleged assault. The case has drawn attention due to the severity of the allegations and the circulation of the video online, which investigators are also examining as evidence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).