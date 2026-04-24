Singer D4vd’s Phone Had ‘Significant Amount’ of Child Pornography, Say Prosecutors in 14-Year-Old Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Case

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Prosecutors have revealed that a "significant amount" of child pornography was discovered on the mobile devices of David Anthony Burke, the 21-year-old musician known professionally as d4vd, during the ongoing investigation into the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Singer D4vd Pleads Not Guilty to Murder Charges in Death of 14-Year-Old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The disclosure was made during a court hearing on Thursday, April 23, 2026—exactly one year after the teenager was last seen alive. Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman informed the court that the illicit material was found after investigators executed search warrants on Burke’s iPhone and iCloud storage accounts.

Discovery of Digital Evidence in Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Case

The scale of the digital investigation is reportedly massive. Prosecutors stated that authorities have recovered approximately 40 terabytes of data from Burke’s devices and cloud storage. While only a portion of the data has been fully catalogued, the "voluminous" findings already include substantial evidence of child sexual abuse material, according to The Independent.

Due to the sensitive nature of these files, the prosecution noted they are restricted from turning over certain materials to the defence, though they are working to provide the necessary discovery for the trial.

More About the Celeste Hernandez Murder Case

Burke was arrested on April 16, 2026, and faces multiple felony counts, including:

First-degree murder with special circumstances (lying in wait, financial gain, and witness killing).

Continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Unlawful mutilation of human remains.

The charges stem from the disappearance of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose decomposed remains were discovered in September 2025. Her body was found inside the front trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke, which had been abandoned in a Hollywood Hills parking lot for over a month.

Motive and Forensic Findings

District Attorney Nathan Hochman alleged that Burke had been in a secret, sexual relationship with the minor that began when she was 13. Prosecutors believe Burke killed the teenager after she threatened to expose their relationship, which could have derailed his rising music career.

Recent autopsy reports from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner detailed a "harrowing" scene. The report confirmed that Hernandez died from multiple penetrating injuries to her torso caused by a sharp object. Her remains were found dismembered and placed in separate bags within the vehicle. Toxicology reports also indicated the presence of benzodiazepines and stimulants in her system at the time of death.

Defence and Legal Proceedings

Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His legal team maintains that he did not kill Hernandez and that forensic evidence will eventually show he was not the cause of her death.

Taking an unusual legal step, Burke has exercised his right to a preliminary hearing within 10 court days of his arraignment. This requires the prosecution to publicly present enough evidence to justify a trial. That hearing is expected to take place next week, where more details regarding the 40 terabytes of digital evidence are likely to emerge. Singer D4vd Arrested in Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Case: Lawyers Say He Didn’t Kill 14-Year-Old Girl.

If convicted on all counts, Burke faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Independent), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).