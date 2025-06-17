Silchar (Assam), Jun 17 (PTI) Strict restrictions were imposed on Tuesday along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district to thwart potential movement of extremist elements and prevent unauthorised transportation of commodities and cattle, an official statement said.

The restrictions have been promulgated under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) by District Commissioner Mridul Yadav.

It has been issued in "view of emerging reports indicating potential movement of extremist elements with the intent to disrupt peace and create law and order problems in the district, and further, to prevent unauthorised transportation of commodities and cattle through border-adjacent regions", the statement said.

The order, which comes with immediate effect, prohibits the movement of individuals between sunset and sunrise within a one-kilometre belt along the India-Bangladesh border in the district.

It further restricts movement on the Surma River and its high banks during the same period within Indian territory falling under the jurisdiction of the district.

In addition, plying of boats on the Surma for fishing is strictly forbidden unless prior permission is secured by local residents from the circle officer, Katigorah, following due clearance from the leaseholder.

"Copies of such permissions must be forwarded to both the district magistrate and the commandant of the 170th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), Dholcherra," the statement added.

The order strictly bars the transportation of key essential commodities including sugar, rice, wheat, edible oil, kerosene and salt between sunset and sunrise within a 5-km belt along the international border.

Conditional relaxation for transportation may only be permitted by the circle officer, Katigorah circle, after due verification and coordination with supply officials.

All permits granted must be simultaneously communicated to the office of the district magistrate and the BSF commandant.

This order, however, shall not apply to state and central government officials on duty within the border areas, the statement said.

"Citing the urgency to curb illegal cross-border activities and maintain public peace, the district magistrate has invoked this directive ex parte and declared its enforcement with immediate effect. The order will remain valid for two months from the date of issue, unless revoked or amended earlier," it added.

