New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Delhi is likely to experience strong surface winds on Friday, the Indian Meteorological Department said, even as the national capital continued to reel under hot conditions.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 43.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies through the day with possibility of thundery developments towards evening.

There will be strong surface winds of the speed of 20-30 kilometre per hour on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 44 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius.

The department has also issued a yellow alert for Saturday with duststorm/thunderstorm with gusty winds. There is also a yellow alert for May 23 and May 24.

Partly cloudy sky and thundery developments are likely to keep the mercury in check over the subsequent three to four days.

