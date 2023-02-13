New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday appeared before Delhi Police for questioning in connection with a phone tapping case that came to light in Rajasthan in 2020.

The police have claimed that the evidence found in this case is linked to Lokesh Sharma, the OSD who was earlier served a notice by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police to appear before it today.

"I received the audio clips through WhatsApp. I made the audio clip reach the people of the state through the media. The clip had a conversation about bringing down a constitutionally-elected government. To expose this, I made an effort so that the clip reaches the public domain," Sharma said while talking to media after appearing before the city's police.

He further said, "I was interrogated for almost four to five hours. I answered the question in both written and verbal format. The same questions have been asked again and again. Where did I get the clips from, who did I send the clips to, and what was the content of the audio clips? I have answered all questions in the last two years."

"They are simply repeating the process. Whenever I was called, I came and when I could not come, I always gave a valid reason. I will cooperate with the crime branch in the future as well," Sharma added.

Denying the allegations against him, Sharma said, "I firmly say that the allegation of phone tapping on me is absolutely wrong. I have not tapped any phone."

"In 2021 an FIR was registered by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat against me for tapping his phone. But the reality is I have no connection with the phone tapping incident. I received the sixth notice from the crime branch today," Sharma said.

Previously too, Sharma had been summoned for questioning by the Delhi Police. He, however, was granted relief from arrest by a Delhi court and now, the police have appealed to the High Court to end this relief.

"The Writ we have proposed was for quashing the FIR which is pending, hearing for it will happen on February 20," Sharma said. The court has listed the matter for hearing on February 20. (ANI)

