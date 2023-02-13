Varanasi, February 13: Think of the worst way to go. Now, multiply it by 3 and it still won't match the horror of one incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh. A man in Agra died of an alcohol overdose after he was challenged to drink 3 bottles of alcohol in under 10 minutes by friends. The deceased accepted the challenge and drank 3 bottles -180 ml each- in a given time. He won the bet but lost his life. This is why they say "choose your friends wisely".

According to the reports, the deceased, Jay Singh, and his two friends Bhola and Keshav met on February 8 for drinks in the Shilpgram area. After gulping down a few pegs, the friends came up with a challenge. According to the bet, the one who drinks three bottles in 10 minutes will be exempted from payment for the liquor. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped by Neighbour in Muzaffarnagar.

Jay started drinking alcohol and finished 3 bottles in time. However, the horror unfolded when he became unconscious and collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Sold Off By Lover, ‘Auctioned’ and Gang Raped in Agra; Seven Arrested.

According to the reports, Sukhbir, the brother of the deceased, lodged a complaint against the two friends. The complainant alleged that his brother, a rickshaw driver, was carrying Rs. 60,000 with him to pay the EMI of the vehicle. The accused duo took the money and distributed it among themselves, he said in his complaint. The duo was later arrested.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2023 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).