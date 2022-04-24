Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 24 (PTI) Molecular bio-physicist and structural biologist professor Mamannamana Vijayan passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday, said the Indian National Science Academy (INSA).

He was 80.

The health of Vijayan, who was former president of the INSA during 2008-10, had deteriorated during the past two days, the academy said in the social media.

"With heavy heart, we bring the sad news of the demise of an eminent Indian scientist of international repute prof Mamannamana Vijayan, former president of INSA (2008-2010), in Bengaluru this morning. He had not been well for the past two days. Prof. Vijayan had been at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, for over five decades," the INSA said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former union minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, former state minister and CPI(M) politburo member M A Baby, among others, extended their condolences.

The Chief Minister recalled that Vijayan's service in the field of science were invaluable.

"I'm deeply distressed at the death of Dr. M.Vijayan. He was a very eminent molecular biophysicist and played a prominent role as part of Dorothy Hodgkin's team in the unravelling of the structure of insulin. Georgina Ferry Hodgkin's biographer has described his role very well... I had been in touch with Dr. Vijayan almost till his end. During his illness, he brought out his memoirs. It is among the finest such narratives by any scientist," Ramesh said in his posts.

Baby shared a photo of him with Dr Vijayan and expressed sadness at the demise.

"The choice-based credit semester was implemented by the Left government of 2006-2011 in Kerala based on the report filed by an expert panel headed by Vijayan," Baby, who was the then education minister, said in a post.

Vijayan, who was born at Cherpu in Thrissur district of Kerala, had made contributions particularly to the study of amino acids, proteins and macromolecules.

He became Fellow of INSA in 1987 and was also Fellow of other major Academies including TWAS.

"INSA family mourns the loss of such a doyen of the field and outstanding human being and sends the bereaved family condolences," INSA said in the post.

He earned many honours, including SS Bhatnagar Award, Ranbaxy Award, OP Bhasin Award, G N Ramachandran Medal, and also the first GN Ramachandran Medal by Indian Science Congress Association.

He was awarded Padma Shri in 2004.

Vijayan had recently written an autobiography 'A Life among Men, Women and Molecules' published by INSA.

