Gurugram, Sep 14 (PTI) A student of Guru Dronacharya College was injured critically on Wednesday when he was thrashed by some students with sticks and an iron rod right outside the college, police said.

The injured student, Rohit, is being treated at a hospital and an FIR has been registered at the City Police Station.

The injured student is a resident of Damdama village and is a student of BA second year in Guru Dronacharya College, according to the police complaint he filed.

In his complaint, Rohit said that around 1 pm Wednesday he had an altercation with one Raman alias Harry Rao inside the college.

After about half an hour, when he came out of the college, he saw that Raman and his friend Nishu Kataria were already waiting for him with their other friends.

Nishu was holding a stick while Raman had an iron rod in his hand, he said.

“As I was passing, both of them suddenly started beating me with sticks and the iron rod and their other friends too beat me with kicks.

"When people started gathering, they fled from there and threatened to kill me before leaving,” Rohit said in his complaint.

Rohit was rushed to the hospital by his friend Sandeep.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, police said.

“We are conducting raids to nab the accused who are absconding,” said Inspector Vedpal, SHO, City Police Station.

