Mathura, September 14: Police here registered a case of rape against three clerics on Wednesday, an official said. The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sadar police station, Ajay Kishore, said the FIR was lodged on the complaint of a woman against the clerics of the Sadollah Mosque.

According to the complaint, cleric Rashid raped the woman on the pretext of marriage. Later, two others also raped the woman, the complaint reads. Uttar Pradesh: Muslim Cleric Objects to National Anthem Inside Mosque, Arrested.

"The woman has alleged that Rashid promised to marry her but declined later. When the family of the woman approached the secretary of the mosque with a complaint, he with one other person helped the three clerics flee from there," said the SHO." The mosque secretary and the fifth accused are also absconding, The SHO added.

