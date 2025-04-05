Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 5 (ANI): The students at Jadavpur University in Kolkata were allegedly denied permission to celebrate Ram Navami on the university campus. According to the students, the reason behind the denial of permission was the vice chancellor's absence.

Somsurya Banerjee, a student at Jadavpur University, told ANI that a group of students submitted a formal request on March 28 seeking permission to organise Ram Navami celebrations. He claimed they received a written response from the university denying the request, stating that it could not be approved in the absence of the Vice Chancellor.

"On 28th March, we submitted a letter to the university on behalf of General students of JU seeking permission (for Ram Navami Celebrations); today, we received a signed copy from the university stating that they cannot grant the permission as the VC is absent", he said.

Banerjee further alleged inconsistency in the university's approach, pointing out that a political programme by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) was permitted on April 3 and 4, also during the VC's absence.

"Similarly, on April 3 and 4 - SFI held a political programme, and that too in the absence of the VC, but they had permission. Every religious activity like 'iftaar' was organised here on the university campus, but none of us objected to it. We have given intimation to the university and also written an e-mail to the police that we will celebrate Ram Navami peacefully... We expect that all the student unions and the administration will respect and cooperate in our celebrations...", he added.

Earlier, West Bengal legislative assembly leader of opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari slammed the Mamata Government and alleged that under her rule, people are being prevented from celebrating Ram Navami.

"It is our constitutional right to celebrate our religious festivals, but the Mamata Banerjee's police are stopping us. We are forced to go to the High Court and Supreme Court regarding every issue," he said. (ANI)

