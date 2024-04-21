New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The AICC Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria on Sunday announced the appointment of senior party leader and ex-MLA Subhash Chopra as the chairman of party's Election Management and Co-ordination Committee for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

Chopra, who has also served as the president of the Delhi Congress will head an 18-member committee tasked with overseeing election campaigns for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The decision was taken after approval from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership, an official statement said.

"Subhash Chopra has considerable experience in planning the strategy and roadmap for the Parliamentary elections, and his experience will be hugely beneficial in managing the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi," Arvinder Singh Lovely, president, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, said.

He added that the Delhi Congress would mount an aggressive campaign to "expose the failures" of the BJP MPs from Delhi and the BJP Government in the past 10 years in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

