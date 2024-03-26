New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Days after the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, Delhi's Planning Department said on Tuesday that public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies provided by the government in the national capital have been "not at all affected."

In an order, released as a press note, Secretary (Planning) Niharika Rai asked people to "stay away from rumour mongers," who would try to "take advantage" of the situation "by spreading misinformation".

"It has been brought to the notice that speculations and rumours are being spread by notorious elements with vested interests in Delhi that with the arrest remand of Chief Minister of GNCTD by Enforcement Directorate on 21 March, 2024, welfare schemes and subsidies given by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi will be stopped," the statement said.

Rai said that even as the law takes its course in the criminal investigation process, it merits clarification that the administration of schemes and governance are not specific to individuals and will continue as usual.

"Social welfare schemes are funded with public money through the consolidated fund backed by budgetary allocations. Social welfare funds are neither the personal property of any individual or political entity nor funded by an individual or entity's personal money. There is an architecture of civil services and processes laid down in Delhi which continues as usual. Hence, these public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies are not at all affected by the arrest /remand of Hon'ble Chief Minister," the statement read.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj today said that despite being in ED custody, Kejriwal issued a order instructing Bharadwaj to address health issues in the national capital.

On Sunday, Delhi minister Atishi read out an order issued by Kejriwal from custody in which the jailed chief minister raises concerns on the water and sewage issues in the national capital.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case. He was on March 22 remanded to custody of the ED for seven days, i.e., till March 28.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

The case arose out of a report submitted by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, pointing to alleged procedural lapses in the formulation of the policy.

The report said "arbitrary and unilateral decisions" taken by Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister had resulted in "financial losses to the exchequer" estimated at more than Rs 580 crore.

This report was referred to the CBI, and led to Sisodia's arrest.

The ED alleged that the "scam" was to give the wholesale liquor business to private entities and fix a 12 per cent margin, for a 6 per cent kickback.

In its first prosecution complaint in November 2021, the ED said the policy was "formulated with deliberate loopholes" that "promoted cartel formations through the back door" to benefit AAP leaders. The ED also alleged that AAP leaders received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a group of individuals identified as the "South Group." (ANI)

