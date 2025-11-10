New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Chief Ministers from the States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh condoled the loss of lives in the Delhi blast on Monday evening and urged the authorities to ensure that those "behind this heinous act are brought to justice without delay".

"Shocked and deeply pained by the explosion near Delhi's Red Fort that has taken several innocent lives. Visuals from the site are truly heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and my thoughts are with those battling injuries. Wishing them strength and a swift recovery," CM Stalin said on X.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu also condoles the loss of lives.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the blast in Delhi. I offer my heartfelt condolences to those who lost their loved ones and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," he wrote on X.

The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, condoled the incident, expressing deep shock and grief.

On X, he wrote, "Strongly condemn the heinous bomb blast near Delhi's #RedFort. This cowardly act is an attack on our nation and its people. Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones."

CM added, "Kerala stands in steadfast solidarity with the people of Delhi in this hour of grief. Urge the authorities to ensure that those behind this heinous act are brought to justice without delay. Such forces that threaten our nation's peace must be defeated."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of the blast in Delhi and spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah, government sources said on Monday.

The sources said the Prime Minister received an update on the situation.

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, and eight people died before reaching the hospital, while a dozen people are injured, three of them seriously, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI on Monday. (ANI)

