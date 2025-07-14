Puri (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art at Puri beach on Sunday. He crafted a sand idol of Lord Shiva to mark the first Monday of the auspicious Sawan month.

Sudarsan Pattnaik said, "The entire nation is devotional for the first Shravan Somvaar. We have made Lord Shiv's 6-feet high sculpture... In Puri Jagannath Dham, there is a temple of Lord Loknath, and here also, many devotees have arrived. As an artist, I am praying to God to bless us with strength, peace and devotion."

This year, Sawan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. It is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest periods for Shiva devotees.

Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. During this month, devotees undertake fasts, offer prayers, chant Shiva mantras, sing devotional bhajans, and perform Rudrabhishek--the ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam with sacred substances such as milk, honey, and curd.

Every Monday (Somwar) of this month is considered especially auspicious and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Tuesdays (Mangalwar) are observed in honour of Goddess Parvati, the divine consort of Shiva.

Many devotees observe strict fasts, abstaining from grains and consuming only fruits, milk, and specific foods permitted during fasting. Rituals are performed with great devotion both at home and in temples.

