Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (PTI) Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been re-nominated as the president of the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, according to an official press release.

Pattnaik had been the president of the akademi since 2018 and his tenure was to end this year, the Information and Public Relations department said in the release on Monday.

The renowned artist tweeted that he was grateful to the chief minister for giving him another opportunity to serve as the president of Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi. PTI HMB AAM

