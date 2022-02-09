Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 9 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalavakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday hit out at the Central government over the announcement of sudden lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19, alleging that thousands of migrant workers were left abandoned by the Centre.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kavitha said, "It was the central government who announced a sudden lockdown, leaving the whole country in severe shock and confusion. KCR garu understood the plight of migrant workers who were abandoned by the Central government and stood by them."

Also Read | Amit Shah Visits Statue of Equality in Hyderabad, Says 'Sri Ramanujacharya Brought Unity in Indian Society'.

She also posted an old video of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Press Conference where he talked about taking good care of migrant workers.

"Migrant workers are like our family and the state government considered them as partners in the development process," said KCR in the old video. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Police Inaugurates 'Pink Booth' at Janpath To Facilitate Complaints of Women.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)