New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The BJP on Monday replaced its West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh with Sukanta Majumdar, Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat in the state.

Ghosh, also a Lok Sabha MP, has been made a national vice president of the party.

In a statement, the party also announced the appointment of former Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya as its vice president.

Maurya is a Dalit leader and is expected to play a role in the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, her native state.

The decision to bring in a new West Bengal president is being seen as part of the BJP's efforts to reinvigorate its organisation in the state amid desertions by a number of its leaders who have switched over to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

